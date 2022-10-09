Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $25.34 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 688,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,381 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,957,000. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,323. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

