Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,631 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $5.78 on Friday, hitting $175.05. The company had a trading volume of 166,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,010. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $166.75 and a twelve month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.50 and a 200-day moving average of $192.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.