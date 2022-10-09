Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,025 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,025 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after buying an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,394,000 after buying an additional 360,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,304,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,425,716. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

