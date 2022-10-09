Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,789 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $29,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

VBR traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.00. The stock had a trading volume of 406,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

