InsureDAO Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12,232.00 (INSURE)

InsureDAO (INSURE) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. InsureDAO has a market capitalization of $307,107.81 and approximately $12,232.00 worth of InsureDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsureDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, InsureDAO has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InsureDAO Profile

InsureDAO’s total supply is 126,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,173,541 tokens. InsureDAO’s official message board is medium.com/insuredao. InsureDAO’s official website is www.insuredao.fi. InsureDAO’s official Twitter account is @insuredao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsureDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InsureDAO (INSURE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. InsureDAO has a current supply of 126,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of InsureDAO is 0.02325179 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $177,354.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.insuredao.fi/.”

