Integrity Financial Corp WA Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.8 %

BA stock traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,097,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453,442. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average of $151.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.