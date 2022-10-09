INU Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $282,508.91 (INU)

INU (INU) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One INU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INU has a market capitalization of $282,508.91 and $10,262.00 worth of INU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INU has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.02 or 0.99996551 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063736 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022439 BTC.

INU Profile

INU is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. INU’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for INU is theinu.co. INU’s official Twitter account is @inu_erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for INU is https://reddit.com/r/Inu_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

INU Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “INU (INU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. INU has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of INU is 0 USD and is down -19.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $20,602.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theinu.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

