Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 227.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 381,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,736,000 after buying an additional 264,857 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 292,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 508,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 33,974 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KBWB opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $76.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

