Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $10.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.10. 71,354,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $267.10 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

