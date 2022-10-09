Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RSP traded down $3.16 on Friday, hitting $130.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,662. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.08 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.93.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

