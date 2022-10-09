Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,782,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after buying an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after buying an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 110,846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY remained flat at $49.38 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 412,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,054. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.63.

