Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 200,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Marion Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,688 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,406,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,366,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 313,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 819,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274,738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VRP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. 323,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,414. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $26.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $23.08.

