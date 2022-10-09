IoTeX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.99 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $173.06 million and approximately $14.99 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 6,116,124,331 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is www.iotex.io.

IoTeX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX (IOTX) is a cryptocurrency . IoTeX has a current supply of 9,626,124,332.32 with 9,540,779,324.30788 in circulation. The last known price of IoTeX is 0.02845053 USD and is up 1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $3,829,877.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.iotex.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

