Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. AutoZone comprises approximately 2.8% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after buying an additional 144,984 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 737,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,438,000 after buying an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,557,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO traded down $41.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,174.00. 139,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,530. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,649.59 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,186.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,116.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total transaction of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,931.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock worth $22,994,191. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.