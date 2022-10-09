Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC Takes $6.44 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 142,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,442,000. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC owned 1.00% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. 50,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,676. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.69.

