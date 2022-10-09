Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Rating) and Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Isabella Bank and Cadence Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isabella Bank 25.95% 9.53% 0.95% Cadence Bank 17.35% 11.07% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Isabella Bank and Cadence Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isabella Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cadence Bank 0 0 4 1 3.20

Earnings & Valuation

Cadence Bank has a consensus price target of $31.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Given Cadence Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bank is more favorable than Isabella Bank.

This table compares Isabella Bank and Cadence Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isabella Bank $73.93 million 2.17 $19.50 million $2.52 8.42 Cadence Bank $1.26 billion 2.28 $195.16 million $1.71 15.48

Cadence Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Isabella Bank. Isabella Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cadence Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Isabella Bank has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bank has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Isabella Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Cadence Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Isabella Bank pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bank pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bank has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Isabella Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Cadence Bank beats Isabella Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial, agricultural, and residential real estate loans, as well as consumer loans, including secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers cash management, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay, automated teller machines, trust and investment, estate planning, and safe deposit box rental services; and group life, health, accident, disability, and other insurance products, as well as other employee benefit programs. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 30 banking offices in Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw counties. Isabella Bank Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services. The company's products and services also comprise small business administration lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance services. As of March 3, 2022, it operated approximately 400 branch locations across the South, Midwest, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

