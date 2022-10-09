iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Trimmed by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,084,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,950,000 after buying an additional 17,644,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,203,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,395,000 after buying an additional 4,455,849 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,458,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,414,000 after buying an additional 2,512,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,091,000 after buying an additional 443,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,848.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,533,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 15,219,674 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

IUSB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. 1,185,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.08 and a 12-month high of $53.50.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

