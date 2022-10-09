iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $80.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

