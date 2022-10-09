iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Cut by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,705 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $60,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,725 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.