iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stock Holdings Raised by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.76. 1,271,725 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

