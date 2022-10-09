iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.34. 3,106,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day moving average is $72.69.

