iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,236,000 after purchasing an additional 351,376 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.