iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 10.7% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $47,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,536,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,124,410. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

