IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISEE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.00.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

IVERIC bio Trading Down 3.6 %

ISEE stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. IVERIC bio has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ISEE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,747 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,755,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 2,234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,421,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,598 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,113,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,976,000.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.