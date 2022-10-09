Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 3.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $13,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JAAA. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,731,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 129,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.