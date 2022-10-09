Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Acquires 428,148 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,027,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428,148 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.15% of Enbridge worth $127,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 5.3% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.