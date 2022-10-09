Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,177 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.07% of Relx worth $38,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Relx by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,785 ($33.65) in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,805 ($33.89) to GBX 2,828 ($34.17) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,668.83.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

Shares of RELX stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

Relx Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.