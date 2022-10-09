Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Has $174.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 579,763 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises 1.1% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 2.42% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $174,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 30,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,897,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,001,000 after purchasing an additional 352,776 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deep Field Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Deep Field Asset Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Down 1.9 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $76.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

