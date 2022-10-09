Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $58.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 15.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.539 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

