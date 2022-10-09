Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,386 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.08% of Mastercard worth $238,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

MA opened at $294.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.69 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $327.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.77.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

