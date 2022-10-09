Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 611,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AX. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 66.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axos Financial to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

In other news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $122,504.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,098.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $475,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 516,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,061.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,870 shares of company stock worth $851,807. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $62.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

(Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.