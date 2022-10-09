Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Raises Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,387 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,776,000 after buying an additional 231,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TU opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 97.17%.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.89.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

