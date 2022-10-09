Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Reduces Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,546 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 1.50% of Bank OZK worth $70,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OZK. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Bank OZK had a net margin of 45.73% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

