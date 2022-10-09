Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 15,126 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned 0.26% of Credit Acceptance worth $16,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 920.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $443.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $520.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.38. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $423.39 and a 52-week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.71 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 54.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

