Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 171,254 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,137,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171,254 shares during the quarter. Open Text accounts for 3.6% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.06% of Open Text worth $571,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 11.3% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 18.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $902.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.00 million. Analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OTEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Text has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Open Text Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

