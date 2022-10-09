Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 39,661 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd reduced its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,661 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.12% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $142,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.