Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 39,661 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,661 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $142,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 81,412 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TD opened at $59.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $58.64 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.