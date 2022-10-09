Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 599,286 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 43,633 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.11% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $40,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $465,540,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,251,722 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,098,612,000 after buying an additional 3,537,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,619,591 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $952,259,000 after buying an additional 1,095,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,692,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,828,205,000 after buying an additional 1,068,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,347,190 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $658,614,000 after buying an additional 662,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH opened at $58.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $57.42 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

