Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd cut its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,303 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $96,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $248.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.37.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of SHW opened at $205.60 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $204.05 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average of $245.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

