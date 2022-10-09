Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Price Target Cut to €23.10 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €27.00 ($27.55) to €23.10 ($23.57) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €20.00 ($20.41) to €22.00 ($22.45) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.07.

Shares of JRONY opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $35.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,250 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 290 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 819 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

