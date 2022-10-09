JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered JinkoSolar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.28.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $50.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $58.20. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JinkoSolar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in JinkoSolar by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.