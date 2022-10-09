John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires 6,004 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,038 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. 57,215,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,335,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

