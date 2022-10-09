John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Acquires New Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Generac by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Generac by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Generac by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Generac by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global cut Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC traded down $14.42 on Friday, hitting $154.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,212,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,764. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.49 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.55 and a 200-day moving average of $238.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

