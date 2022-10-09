John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,350 shares during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries comprises about 1.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $8,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,164. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $895.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

