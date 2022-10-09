John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 261,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 243,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after acquiring an additional 151,794 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,069,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $51.14. 776,172 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.26.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.