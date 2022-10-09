John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Invests $3.02 Million in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZTA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson acquired 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,901.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

AZTA traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. 586,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.29. Azenta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $124.79.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Further Reading

