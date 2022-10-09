John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Purchases 4,245 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,350 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of VMW traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 513,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,213. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.51. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at VMware

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.