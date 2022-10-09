John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,056 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.64% of Gorman-Rupp worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the first quarter worth about $211,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Activity

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, Director M Ann Harlan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Gorman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 128,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,366.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director M Ann Harlan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $225,205 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gorman-Rupp stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 57,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,826. The company has a market cap of $629.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.95%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

