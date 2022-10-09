John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 20,519 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,519 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after buying an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

VWO stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,150,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

