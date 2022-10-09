JPEG Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (JPEG)

JPEG (JPEG) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One JPEG token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. JPEG has a total market capitalization of $256,184.88 and $62,309.00 worth of JPEG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JPEG has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JPEG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About JPEG

JPEG’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. JPEG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 tokens. JPEG’s official Twitter account is @jpegvaultdao. JPEG’s official website is www.jpegvault.io.

Buying and Selling JPEG

According to CryptoCompare, “JPEG (JPEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. JPEG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JPEG is 0.00035233 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $393.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jpegvault.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPEG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JPEG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JPEG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JPEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JPEG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.